Atlanta announced Monday that Smith-Shawver (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

This was the expected outcome after Smith-Shawver was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his pitching elbow, which he suffered May 29. Smith-Shawver was placed on the 60-day injured list the following day and is looking at a lengthy rehab. Prior to his injury, Smith-Shawver (3-2) made nine starts for Atlanta this season, registering a 3.86 ERA and 42:21 K:BB across 44.1 innings of work. Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder round out Atlanta's rotation behind Chris Sale, Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach. Fellow starter Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) remains on the 60-day IL.