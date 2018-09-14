Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Returns from disabled list
Vizcaino (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday.
Vizcaino has been out since mid-July with right shoulder inflammation. Prior to the injury, he had posted a stellar 1.65 ERA with 15 saves in 33 appearances. It remains to be seen whether or not he'll immediately retake his closer position or if he'll have to fight A.J. Minter for it. Minter has been a capable deputy, posting a 3.36 ERA while saving 14 games, though he has a 7.71 ERA and a 2.00 FIP over his last seven appearances. Luiz Gohara (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Slated for activation•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Looks sharp in rehab at Low-A•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Rehab appearance set for Sunday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Completes bullpen session•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Resumes throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...