Vizcaino (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday.

Vizcaino has been out since mid-July with right shoulder inflammation. Prior to the injury, he had posted a stellar 1.65 ERA with 15 saves in 33 appearances. It remains to be seen whether or not he'll immediately retake his closer position or if he'll have to fight A.J. Minter for it. Minter has been a capable deputy, posting a 3.36 ERA while saving 14 games, though he has a 7.71 ERA and a 2.00 FIP over his last seven appearances. Luiz Gohara (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding move.

