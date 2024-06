Anderson is not with the team due to a lower body bacterial infection, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Anderson hasn't been with Atlanta on the team's current road trip, and it sounds as though he'll remain out for at least a few more days. "So, he hasn't been with us the whole way, but we're just hoping that at some point, we get him back," said manager Brian Snitker. Anderson remains on the active roster, which means Atlanta is playing down a man.