Atlanta outrighted Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

After being reinstated from the 10-day injured list this past Wednesday, Anderson appeared in just one of Atlanta's subsequent five games before being pushed off the 40-man roster. Atlanta will announce a replacement for Anderson on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster prior to their first game out of the All-Star break Friday versus the Cardinals.

