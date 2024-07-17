Anderson elected free agency Tuesday.
One day after he was outrighted off Atlanta's 40-man roster, Anderson decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere rather than accepting a minor-league assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 31-year-old saw action in just three games for Atlanta prior to being cut loose, going hitless with two strikeouts in five plate appearances.
