Atlanta optioned Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Elder has put up a 3.10 ERA over his last five starts, including tossing six innings of one-run ball his last time out against the Nationals. However, Spencer Strider (hamstring) is due back next week and Atlanta will not go to a six-man rotation, so Elder having minor-league options left worked against him here. He'll likely be the next starter called upon when the big club needs a rotation reinforcement.