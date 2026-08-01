Braves' Bryce Elder: Posts quality start in win

Elder (7-6) earned the win against the Nationals on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Elder allowed a solo homer in the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Nationals' potent lineup at bay despite throwing just 52 of 93 pitches for strikes with only six whiffs. After posting a bloated 8.10 ERA in June, the 27-year-old rebounded with a 3.00 mark and two quality starts over four July outings. He'll carry a 3.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 101:40 K:BB across 119.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Marlins next week.