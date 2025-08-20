Elder didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

While Elder did toss three clean innings during Tuesday's outing, the White Sox tagged the hurler for three runs in the third frame and five runs in the fifth. It was the third time this season that the right-hander yielded at least eight runs, and each of those instances have come in his last nine starts. Elder has a 7.45 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 57:30 K:BB over 67.2 innings since the beginning of June, so he doesn't project as the most enticing streaming option for next week's scheduled appearance in Miami.