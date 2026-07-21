Braves' Bryce Elder: Six strong innings in sixth win

Elder (6-6) earned the win Monday against San Diego, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in six-plus innings. He struck out four.

Elder came out for the seventh inning Monday, but he served up a solo home run to Ty France and was promptly pulled from the outing. It was the right-hander's first quality start since June 7 versus Pittsburgh, but he hasn't given up fewer than multiple runs since May 22 against Washington. Elder is set to finish a two-start week over the weekend in Baltimore, where he'll carry a middling 4.06 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 90:33 K:BB over 108.2 innings.