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Braves' Bryce Elder: Struggles continue Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Elder did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Pirates, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out three.

Elder was hurt by the long ball again Thursday, with all four of the runs charged to the right-hander coming on three homers. Elder's now given up 22 earned runs and eight homers across 18 innings in his last four outings. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 4.12 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 86:32 K:BB across 18 starts (102.2 innings) this season.

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