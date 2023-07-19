Elder didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 16-13 loss to the Diamondbacks, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

His defense did him no favors, but Elder also wasn't sharp and need 76 pitches (49 strikes) to record just eight outs. The 24-year-old right-hander has been tagged for 12 earned runs in six innings during his two starts bracketing the All-Star break, pushing his ratios up to a 3.31 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, likely to come this weekend in Milwaukee.