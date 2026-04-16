Braves' Bryce Elder: Another scoreless start in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elder (2-1) notched the win Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.
Given how well he was pitching, it was pretty surprising to see Elder get pulled from the outing at just 79 pitches. The right-hander threw 53 strikes on the evening, submitting his third scoreless start already this year. Elder hasn't yet touched the 90-pitch mark this season -- Atlanta could have some form of workload restrictions in place -- but he has a microscopic 0.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 23.1 innings thus far, making him close to a must-roster fantasy player ahead of a favorable matchup against Washington.
More News
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: No-decision vs. Cleveland•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Loses despite solid outing•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Fires six scoreless in victory•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Fans six in Saturday's outing•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Impressive against Detroit•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Maintaining velo increase•