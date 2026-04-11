Elder did not factor into Friday's decision against the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings.

Elder kept the Guardians off the board through the first three frames before yielding a run in both the fourth and fifth. He was one out away from being in line for the decision but was pulled despite punching out Jose Ramirez in a bases-loaded situation. Even so, Elder is off to a solid start to the season with just two earned runs through three starts (17.2 innings). His next start is projected for next week at home against the Marlins.