Braves' Bryce Elder: Tagged for five runs in loss

Elder (5-6) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Giants.

Elder gave up four of the runs via Rafael Devers long balls. This was Elder's third straight loss, and he has allowed 19 runs over 14 innings in that span, largely undoing what was a mostly positive first half of the campaign. The right-hander is now at a 4.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 83:30 K:BB through 98.2 innings over 17 starts. He's allowed five homers during his current losing streak compared to just seven homers across his first 14 starts, which explains at least some of the recent struggles.