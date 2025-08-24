Quantrill was removed from Saturday's start against the Mets as a precaution due to calf cramps.

Quantrill yielded three runs on five hits and five walks across 4.2 innings before departing his Atlanta debut with calf cramps. He struck out three. The issue shouldn't have any effect on his next start. Quantrill was claimed off waivers from Miami after posting a 5.50 ERA in 24 starts for the Marlins. His five walks tied a season high and the outing marked his fourth straight start not completing five frames. Quantrill is lined up to make his next start in Philadelphia.