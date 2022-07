Atlanta has selected Phillips with the 57th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A prep righty from Texas, Phillips was touching triple digits with his fastball in the spring but ended up needing Tommy John surgery. Phillips has great size at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and should be able to touch triple digits if he makes it all the way back from the procedure. His slider is his best secondary pitch. He won't pitch until late 2023 at the earliest.