Swanson went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Astros.
Swanson scored on Austin Riley's two-run homer in the second inning. The shortstop also doubled home Ronald Acuna and Michael Harris in the sixth inning before coming around to score on a Matt Olson sac fly two batters later. Swanson has 11 hits in his last seven games, including three multi-hit games. He's slashing .289/.325/.408 for the month and has a .295 batting average on the season.
