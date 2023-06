Vines has not pitched yet this season due to right shoulder inflammation, Baseball America reports.

Vines opened the year on the 7-day injured list, but this is the first reporting on the exact nature of his injury. It's good to know he hasn't undergone a surgery yet, but shoulder injuries are still troublesome. If he is able to get healthy, Vines could be an option to help out the big-league rotation or bullpen in the second half.