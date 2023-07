Atlanta recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

With A.J. Minter (shoulder) landing on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Rodriguez will come up from the minors to take Minter's spot in Atlanta's bullpen. The 31-year-old righty holds a 5.79 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 42 Triple-A innings this season, and he figures to serve as a depth piece while in the majors.