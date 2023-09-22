Rodriguez was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Rodriguez was designated for assignment Monday and went unclaimed on waivers. As a result, he'll remain in Atlanta's organization and likely finish out the minor-league season with Gwinnett.
More News
-
Braves' Dereck Rodriguez: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
Braves' Dereck Rodriguez: Rejoins big club•
-
Braves' Dereck Rodriguez: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Dereck Rodriguez: Designated for assignment•
-
Braves' Dereck Rodriguez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Braves' Dereck Rodriguez: Sent to Triple-A•