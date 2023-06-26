Atlanta recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Rodriguez will be taking the 26-man active roster spot of rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Though Smith-Shawver had been serving as Atlanta's No. 5 starter, Rodriguez is expected to settle into a long-relief/mop-up role out of the bullpen, as Michael Soroka is likely to be called up from Gwinnett when Smith-Shawver's turn in the rotation next comes up Wednesday versus the Twins. After being claimed off waivers from Minnesota in mid-May, Rodriguez previously made one two-inning relief appearance for Atlanta before being optioned to Gwinnett.