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Braves' Didier Fuentes: Picks up first save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fuentes earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Pirates, allowing two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning.

With Raisel Iglesias having pitched back-to-back days, it was Fuentes who got the call in the ninth inning Sunday. It didn't come easy for the 20-year-old right-hander, as the Pirates got the tying and go-ahead runs aboard with one out. However, Fuentes managed to induce a pop-up off the bat of Jared Triolo before striking out Endy Rodriguez to close out the one-run victory and earn his first career save. While Atlanta still views Fuentes as a long-term starter, he's been stellar out of the bullpen recently, allowing just one run on eight hits while striking out 14 in his last 12 appearances (13.1 innings).

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