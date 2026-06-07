Braves' Didier Fuentes: Picks up first save

Fuentes earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Pirates, allowing two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning.

With Raisel Iglesias having pitched back-to-back days, it was Fuentes who got the call in the ninth inning Sunday. It didn't come easy for the 20-year-old right-hander, as the Pirates got the tying and go-ahead runs aboard with one out. However, Fuentes managed to induce a pop-up off the bat of Jared Triolo before striking out Endy Rodriguez to close out the one-run victory and earn his first career save. While Atlanta still views Fuentes as a long-term starter, he's been stellar out of the bullpen recently, allowing just one run on eight hits while striking out 14 in his last 12 appearances (13.1 innings).