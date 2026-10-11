General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Sunday that Fuentes will enter spring training as a starting pitcher and could be transitioned to a relief role, if needed, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Atlanta had a similar plan for the right-hander in 2026, and he ended up working out of the bullpen to stellar results. Fuentes made 58 appearances during the regular season, recording thee saves and 17 holds with a 2.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 92:21 K:BB across 73.1 innings during his first full MLB campaign. He was also a key contributor in the playoffs, allowing three runs on five hits with a 5:2 K:BB over seven innings.