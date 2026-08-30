Fuentes allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Rockies. He struck out two.

Closer Raisel Iglesias was presumably unavailable after notching the save in Friday's win over Colorado, opening the door for Fuentes to tally his third save of the year (nine chances). Although Fuentes doesn't see consistent ninth-inning work, the 21-year-old right-hander has emerged as a weapon out the Atlanta bullpen with a 2.39 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 77:19 K:BB and 15 holds in 60.1 innings.