Braves' Didier Fuentes: Steps up for second save

Fuentes secured the save Wednesday against the Marlins, throwing 1.1 clean innings. He struck out two.

Closer Raisel Iglesias wasn't sharp in Tuesday's outing against Miami, giving up a pair of runs, which perhaps prompted Atlanta to turn a different direction for Wednesday's save situation. Although Fuentes has emerged as a real weapon out of the bullpen after scuffling to a 13.85 ERA last regular season, he doesn't appear to be a legitimate threat to Iglesias' closer role. Through 48.1 innings, Fuentes sports a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 61:15 K:BB with 12 holds plus two saves in five chances.