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Braves' Didier Fuentes: Steps up for second save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fuentes secured the save Wednesday against the Marlins, throwing 1.1 clean innings. He struck out two.

Closer Raisel Iglesias wasn't sharp in Tuesday's outing against Miami, giving up a pair of runs, which perhaps prompted Atlanta to turn a different direction for Wednesday's save situation. Although Fuentes has emerged as a real weapon out of the bullpen after scuffling to a 13.85 ERA last regular season, he doesn't appear to be a legitimate threat to Iglesias' closer role. Through 48.1 innings, Fuentes sports a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 61:15 K:BB with 12 holds plus two saves in five chances.

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