Atlanta recalled Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Thursday in Miami.

He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Kyle Wright, who was placed on the 15-day injured list after exiting his start Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation. Though Dodd will pick up a start Thursday, he may not be in line for an extended stay in the rotation as Wright's replacement. Due to a pair of off days during the upcoming week, Atlanta could get by with a four-man rotation until May 16. Dodd previously made two starts for Atlanta in April, covering 9.1 innings while giving up eight earned runs on 16 hits and one walk.

