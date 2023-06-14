Dodd was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Dodd will operate as Atlanta's 27th man for the doubleheader and draw his fifth major-league start of the season. To this point, the left-hander has posted an inflated 6.64 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 20.1 innings with Atlanta. His Triple-A numbers are actually less impressive as he owns a 7.07 ERA over 35.2 frames in eight outings with Gwinnett. Dodd seems likely to be sent back down following Wednesday's spot start.