Dodd was charged with three runs on eight hits and two walks over five-plus innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out five.

The southpaw performed better than his final line indicated -- two of the runs came on a wind-aided Justin Turner homer, and the third crossed the plate in the sixth inning after he's left the game. Dodd has likely made his final start of the spring, ending camp with a dazzling 2.00 ERA and 20:4 K:BB through 18 Grapefruit League innings, and he remains neck and neck with Jared Shuster for Atlanta's fifth starter spot. If Kyle Wright's first start of the season gets delayed -- the right-hander got a very late start to his spring due to shoulder issues -- the battle for the open rotation slot could even extend into the regular season.