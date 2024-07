Atlanta recalled Lee from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Lee was dispatched to the minors on Monday, and he'll now be called upon to replace AJ Smith-Shawver, who was optioned to Triple-A. Lee has emerged as a reliable option out of the bullpen for Atlanta, logging a 2.00 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 36 innings, though the amount of talent in the team's bullpen has limited him to a middle-relief role.