Lee allowed a walk and struck out three over 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings versus the Red Sox on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Lee covered the most innings of the eight pitchers Atlanta used in what ended up being a bullpen game. The 28-year-old hadn't started a game at any level since 2017, so it's unlikely he's a long-term solution for Atlanta's battered rotation, which will be missing Max Fried (forearm) and Kyle Wright (shoulder) for at least two more months. Lee has a 2.41 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings this season, and he'll likely continue to serve in a versatile role out of the bullpen, though it's also possible he could be tabbed as an opener again on occasion.