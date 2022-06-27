Lee gave up a hit and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

The left-hander took over for Spencer Strider to begin the seventh inning and retired the first two batters he faced before giving up a single to Chris Taylor and getting the hook. Lee remains third in the pecking order among southpaws in the Atlanta bullpen behind Will Smith and A.J. Minter, but that hasn't stopped him from posting a 0.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 15.1 innings over 11 appearances since rejoining the big-league roster in late May.