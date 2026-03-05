White appears to be the top internal candidate to replace Jurickson Profar (suspension) as a platoon partner for Mike Yastrzemski in left field, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Profar set to be suspended for the entire 2026 season, pending an appeal, Atlanta is left scrambling to replace his at-bats. White has a .248/.305/.440 slash line over the last three seasons against left-handed pitching and offers a strong defensive profile, so he represents a solid floor option if the club doesn't look outside the organization for reinforcements. Utility player Mauricio Dubon could also push White for that role later in the season, but he'll be needed at shortstop initially with Ha-Seong Kim (finger) likely out until May.