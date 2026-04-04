White went 0-for-3 in Friday's win over Arizona.

The veteran outfielder got the start in left field and hit sixth against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez, but White couldn't get going at the plate. He's 1-for-9 with a run scored and a 1:2 BB:K in five appearances so far as he primarily works in a platoon with Mike Yastrzemski, but White will need to start producing if he wants to keep his roster spot once the Atlanta roster gets healthier.