White went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Getting the start in right field and batting eighth, White lofted a Nick Martinez slider over the left-field fence in the fourth inning for his first long ball of the spring. The veteran outfielder is batting .414 (12-for-29) with three doubles and two steals in addition to Monday's homer, and White is on track to serve as the primary platoon partner for Mike Yastrzemski this season after he hit 10 home runs with 10 stolen bases in only 271 plate appearances for Atlanta in 2025.