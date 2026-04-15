White (foot) is available off Atlanta's bench against Miami on Wednesday, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

White has not appeared in a game since April 7 due to plantar fasciitis. He's progressed enough in his recovery to be available for Wednesday's game but could be in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Phillies. White has gone 2-for-13 (.154) with two RBI to open the 2026 season.