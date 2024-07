White will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

White will pick up his third straight start in left field, but his run of regular playing time could come to an end as soon as corner outfielder Ramon Laureano (oblique) is cleared to return from the injury that has kept him out of the lineup since June 26. After getting called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, White has gone 0-for-7 with three strikeouts between Atlanta's first two games of the weekend.