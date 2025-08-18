Fedde did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over the Guardians. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings while striking out five.

Fedde worked a perfect first inning before things started to go south. He loaded the bases in the second but escaped without giving up a run. The Guardians then plated a pair of runs in each of the third and fourth frames. Fedde has now made four starts with Atlanta and has given up at least three runs while failing to complete six innings in all four. That's resulted in a 7.11 ERA, driving his season ERA to 5.52 across 120.2 innings. Fedde is currently projected for a home matchup against the Mets next weekend.