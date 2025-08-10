Fedde (4-12) earned the victory against Miami on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

It was far from a dominant performance by Fedde, who needed 102 pitches (only 60 of which were strikes) to get through five frames as he just barely qualified for the victory. The right-hander did at least hold Miami to one extra-base hit (a double), and he was scored upon in only one frame (the fourth, when the Marlins tallied all four of their runs and four of their five hits against him). Fedde's win was his first since May 9 versus Washington; in the interim, he went 0-9 with a 6.37 ERA. He's managed to keep a rotation spot among Atlanta's injury-ravaged starting staff regardless, and he's slated to next face Cleveland on the road.