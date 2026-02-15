Waldrep experienced right elbow discomfort following a recent live batting practice session and will visit specialist Dr. Keith Meister later this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

An MRI showed loose bodies in his elbow and no ligament damage, but it's too early to declare Waldrep in the clear until he visits Dr. Meister, who is a surgeon well known for performing operations on MLB pitchers. The 23-year-old Waldrep was already facing an uphill battle to cracking Atlanta's Opening Day rotation, but his availability for the start of the season -- and beyond -- is now in question.