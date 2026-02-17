Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Out three months if surgery needed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waldrep would be sidelined for approximately three months if Dr. Keith Meister recommends surgery to remove loose bodies in the pitcher's right elbow, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
If Meister determines surgery isn't required, Waldrep could require just three weeks of rest. A decision has not yet been made but is expected this week. Even if Waldrep does not undergo surgery, it's likely he will need a stint on the injured list to begin the season. The elbow injury also effectively removes him from the competition for the final spot in Atlanta's rotation, at least in the near term.
More News
-
Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Dealing with elbow discomfort•
-
Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Uphill battle for rotation job•
-
Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Could begin season in minors•
-
Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Optioned after making final start•
-
Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Earns sixth win•
-
Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Fans eight in fifth win•