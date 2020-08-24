Anderson could be called up from the Braves' alternate site to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After recently optioning Kyle Wright to the alternate site and moving Touki Toussaint to the bullpen, the Braves are down to a three-man rotation at the moment. Due to off days Monday and Thursday, the Braves will be able to get by with four starters until Sept. 1, but the team will still need a replacement for Toussaint on Tuesday. Assuming the Braves are ready to start his service clock, Anderson would probably rank as the best option to join the rotation, as the 22-year-old righty would be on a normal rest schedule after completing his most recent simulated game at the alternate site Thursday. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft, Anderson split the 2019 campaign between Triple-A Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi, finishing tied for fourth in strikeouts in all of minor-league baseball (172). Control was an issue for Anderson, however, as he posted walk rates north of 10 percent at both affiliates.