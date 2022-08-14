Anderson was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Anderson started the second game of Atlanta's doubleheader against the Marlins and earned his 10th win of the season. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings. Anderson has allowed two or fewer earned runs five times in his last seven starts but has served up seven and four earned runs in the other two starts. He's likely to be back in Atlanta's rotation at some point prior to the close of the regular season.