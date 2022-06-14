Anderson allowed four runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts in four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Monday.

Anderson cruised through the first three innings before allowing a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Luckily for the right-hander, the Atlanta offense spotted him a 6-0 lead, so he was never in much danger of taking a loss. This was still his shortest start since his first outing of the year. He's posted a 4.81 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 53:30 K:BB across 63.2 innings in 12 starts overall, though he's allowed four or more runs in four of his last five outings. Anderson is projected for a road start versus the Cubs this weekend.