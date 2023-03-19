Stephens was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Stephens signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in December but gave up five runs in 1.1 innings over two appearances this spring. He won't make the team's Opening Day roster but could return to the majors at some point in 2023 if the team needs a multi-inning option in the bullpen.
