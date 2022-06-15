Stephens earned the save, striking out one in three innings while allowing a hit in Tuesday's 10-4 win in Washington.

Stephens came on in the seventh inning with the Braves leading 9-4 and finished off the Nationals for his second three-inning save of the season. The righty typically works in low leverage situations and made the most of his opportunity to tally a save. After a three-year absence from big-league action, the 28-year-old has put together a solid 2.61 ERA and 21:5 K:BB in 22 innings.