Gil is slashing .349/.439/.594 with five home runs, 11 steals, a 13 percent walk rate and a 17.9 percent strikeout rate in 26 games since getting activated from the 7-day injured list at Single-A Augusta on July 26.

Something seemingly clicked for Gil after he returned from injury, as he slashed .225/.321/.290 in 70 games for the GreenJackets from April 4 through July 10. Coming into the year, Gil was known as a strong defensive shortstop prospect with plus speed and questionable offensive potential. He is now up to 49 steals on the year and this late-season surge suggests Gil has more offensive upside than his season stats indicate.