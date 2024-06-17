Ritchie (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Atlanta's Florida Complex League affiliate on Monday.

It's the first outing for the right-hander since he underwent Tommy John surgery last May. Ritchie, who will turn 21 next week, has just 29.2 pro innings under his belt since being taken with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft. He's posted a 3.34 ERA and 40:8 K:BB during that time and could move his way up prospect lists if he's able to prove his health and pre-surgery stuff is back.