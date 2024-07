Ritchie (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list and tossed five no-hit frames with one walk and seven strikeouts July 12 for Single-A Augusta.

Ritchie successfully made it all the way back from May 2023 Tommy John surgery. He just turned 21 in June and now has a 3.49 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and a 42:8 K:BB in 28.1 career innings at the Single-A level, so a promotion to High-A could be coming in short order.