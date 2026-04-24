Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Friday that Ritchie will remain in the majors for now because "we wanted him to be an option in the picture moving forward," Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ritchie was dynamite in his major-league debut Thursday versus the Nationals, yielding two runs over seven innings while notching seven strikeouts. Spencer Strider (oblique) is tentatively lined up to rejoin the Atlanta next week, which could leave Ritchie without a spot in the rotation. It's unclear whether the club is considering a six-man rotation for a turn, or if Ritchie could be used out of the bullpen. More clarity on the rookie's usage should be revealed in the coming days.