Atlanta recalled Ritchie from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

He's slated to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, and with Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) landing on the 15-day injured list and AJ Smith-Shawver demoted to the bullpen, Ritchie is a good bet to make additional starts down the stretch. The rookie hurler had been on a roll at Gwinnett, authoring a 2.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB in 33.2 innings across his last six starts. Ritchie has logged a 4.50 ERA and 53:36 K:BB over 58 frames covering eight starts and six relief outings with the big club.